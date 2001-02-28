Inventory of Consumer Protection Laws, Policies and Practices Applied to Electronic Commerce

Consumer laws, policies and practices exist to help build consumers’ trust and confidence by protecting them from unfair or deceptive acts or practices and helping to establish a more balanced relationship between sellers and consumers in commercial transactions. Domestic retail markets offer consumers assurances that their interactions and purchases are covered by national legal and private sector consumer protections. The increase in cross-border transactions and the limited or non-existent face-to-face contact between businesses and consumers brought on by the growth of electronic commerce reinforce the need for a predictable and trustworthy global marketplace.