Introduction of multistage adaptive testing design in PISA 2018

Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/b9435d4b-en
Authors
Kentaro Yamamoto, Hyo Jeong Shin, Lale Khorramdel
Tags
OECD Education Working Papers
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

Yamamoto, K., H. Shin and L. Khorramdel (2019), “Introduction of multistage adaptive testing design in PISA 2018”, OECD Education Working Papers, No. 209, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/b9435d4b-en.
