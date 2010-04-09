Skip to main content
Internet Addressing: Measuring Deployment of IPV6

Measuring Deployment of IPV6
Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/5kmh79zp2t8w-en
Authors
Karine Perset
Tags
OECD Digital Economy Papers
Cite this content as:

Perset, K. (2010), “Internet Addressing: Measuring Deployment of IPV6: Measuring Deployment of IPV6”, OECD Digital Economy Papers, No. 172, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5kmh79zp2t8w-en.
