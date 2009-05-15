International Trade by Commodity Statistics, Volume 2007 Issue 5

This reliable source of annual data provides detailed data in value (US dollars) by commodity for Iceland, Slovak Republic, OECD Total, NAFTA, OECD Asia and Pacific, OECD Europe, and EU15-Extra. For each country, this publication shows detailed tables relating to the Standard International Trade Classification (SITC), Revision 3, Sections and Divisions (one- and two digit). Each table presents imports and exports of a given commodity with about one hundred partner countries or country groupings (NAFTA, etc.) for the most recent six-year period available.