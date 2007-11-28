Skip to main content
International Trade by Commodity Statistics, Volume 2006 Issue 3

Belgium, Czech Republic, Italy, Korea, Luxembourg, Portugal, Sweden
DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/itcs-v2006-3-en-fr
OECD
International Trade by Commodity Statistics
Cite this content as:

OECD (2007), International Trade by Commodity Statistics, Volume 2006 Issue 3: Belgium, Czech Republic, Italy, Korea, Luxembourg, Portugal, Sweden, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/itcs-v2006-3-en-fr.
