This reliable source of yearly data covers a wide range of statistics on international trade of OECD countries and provides detailed data in value by commodity and by partner country. Each of the first four volumes of International Trade by Commodity Statistics contains the tables for seven countries, published in the order in which they become available. The fifth volume includes the OECD main country groupings (OECD-Total, NAFTA, OECD-Asia and Pacific, OECD-Europe and EU 15).

For each country, this publication shows detailed tables relating to the Standard International Trade Classification (SITC), Revision 3, Sections and Divisions (one- and two- digit). Each table presents imports and exports of a given commodity with about one hundred partner countries or country groupings (NAFTA, etc.) for the most recent six-year period available.

ALSO AVAILABLE ON CD-ROM AND ON LINE

More detailed data on international trade by commodity are available on a set of CD-ROMs and on line at www.OECD-iLibrary.org. Updated several times a year, these ITCS CD-ROM and online versions provide complete details on commodities and partner countries in value and quantity terms. Several versions are available according to the classification used and the length of the time series. Data are classified according to the Standard International Trade Classification (SITC) or the Harmonised System (HS).

For highly up-to-date aggregates, indices and indicators, consult the monthly issue of Monthly Statistics of International Trade and its associated CD-ROM and online versions.