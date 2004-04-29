Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account

International Trade by Commodity Statistics

1997/2002 Australia, Austria, Belgium, Finland, Portugal, Sweden, Switzerland Volume 2003 Issue 3
Report

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/itcs-v2003-3-en-fr
Authors
OECD
Tags
International Trade by Commodity Statistics

Select a language

English
français

Cite this content as:

OECD (2004), International Trade by Commodity Statistics: 1997/2002 Australia, Austria, Belgium, Finland, Portugal, Sweden, Switzerland Volume 2003 Issue 3, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/itcs-v2003-3-en-fr.
Go to top