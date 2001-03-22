Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account

International Trade by Commodity Statistics

1994/1999 Volume 2000 Issue 4
Report

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/itcs-v2000-4-en-fr
Authors
OECD
Tags
International Trade by Commodity Statistics

Select a language

English
français

Cite this content as:

OECD (2001), International Trade by Commodity Statistics: 1994/1999 Volume 2000 Issue 4, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/itcs-v2000-4-en-fr.
Go to top