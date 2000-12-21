This reliable source of yearly data covers a wide range of international statistics on foreign trade of OECD countries and provides detailed data in value by commodity and by partner country. Each of the first four volumes of International Trade by Commodities Statistics (previously published as Foreign Trade by Commodities) contains the tables for seven countries that are published as they become available. The fifth volume includes the OECD main country groupings (OECD-Total, NAFTA, OECD-Asia and Pacific, OECD-Europe, EU-15, etc.). For each country, this publication shows detailed tables relating to the Standard International Trade Classification (SITC), Revision 3, Sections and Divisions (one and two digit). Each table shows both imports and exports over the latest six-year period available by commodity with about one hundred partner countries or country groupings (e.g. NAFTA, etc.). COUNTRIES COVERED: Australia, Canada, Ireland, Italy, Netherlands, Sweden, United-Kingdom
International Trade by Commodity Statistics
1994/1999 Volume 2000 Issue 3
Report
International Trade by Commodity Statistics
Abstract
