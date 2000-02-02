Foreign Trade by Commodities, Volume 1999 Issue 4

This reliable source of yearly data covers a wide range of international statistics on foreign trade of OECD countries and provides detailed data in value by commodity and by partner country. Each of the first four volumes of Foreign Trade by Commodities contains the tables for seven countries that are published as they become available. The fifth volume includes he OECD main country groupings (OECD-Total, NAFTA, OECD-Asia and Pacific, OECD-Europe, EU-15, etc.). For each country, this publication shows detailed tables relating to the Standard International Trade Classification (SITC), Revision 3, Sections and Divisions (one and two digit). Each table shows both imports and exports over the latest six-year period available by commodity with about one hundred partner countries or country groupings (e.g. NAFTA, etc.). ALSO AVAILABLE ON CD-ROM Even more detailed data on foreign trade by commodities is available on a set of CD-ROMs, ITCS - International Trade by Commodity Statistics, which is updated several times per year. It gives complete details on commodities and partner countries in value and quantity. Several versions are available according to the classification used and the length of the time series.Data are classified according to the Standard International Trade Classification (SITC) or the Harmonised System (HS). For highly up-to-date aggregates, indices and indicators, consult the monthly issue of Monthly Statistics of Foreign Trade and its associated CD-ROM.