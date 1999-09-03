Foreign Trade by Commodities, Volume 1998 Issue 3

This reliable source of annual commodity trade data provides detailed statistics in value by commodity and by partner country for trade of OECD countries with most partner countries. This issue covers 1992-1997 for Austria, Denmark, Greece, Iceland, Norway, Portugal and Sweden.

For each country, this publication shows detailed tables relating to the Standard International Trade Classification (SITC), Revision 3, Sections and Divisions (one and two digit). Each table shows both imports and exports over the latest six-year period available by commodity with about one hundred partner countries or country groupings (e.g. NAFTA, etc.).