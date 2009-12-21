International Mobile Roaming Charging in the OECD Area

The aim of this report is to provide information and analysis on market developments and pricing in international mobile roaming service (IMRS). While the wireless industry has witnessed spectacular developments in recent years, and is considered competitive in domestic markets, there is a widespread perception among many stakeholders, including some within the industry itself, that IMRS prices are unreasonably and inefficiently high. This report provides comparative information on IMRS retail and, where available, wholesale prices. It also sets out the nature of the perceived problem together with analysis on why IMRS pricing takes the form it does.