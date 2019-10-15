The 2019 edition of the International Migration Outlook analyses recent developments in migration movements and policies in OECD countries and some non-OECD economies. It also examines the evolution of labour market outcomes of immigrants in OECD countries. This year’s edition includes two special chapters, one on the contribution of temporary migration to the labour markets of OECD countries and the other on the long-term integration effects of family presence. The report also contains country notes and a statistical annex.
International Migration Outlook 2019
Report
International Migration Outlook
Share
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn
Abstract
In the same series
-
23 October 2023
-
10 October 2022
-
28 October 2021
-
19 October 2020
-
20 June 2018
-
29 June 2017
-
19 September 2016
-
22 September 2015
Related publications
-
30 June 2024
-
11 June 2024
-
Report28 May 2024
-
Report8 March 2024
-
-
31 January 2024
-
24 January 2024
-