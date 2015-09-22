This publication analyses recent development in migration movements and policies in OECD countries and some non member countries as well as the evolution of recent labour market outcomes of immigrants in OECD countries. It includes a special chapter on : “Changing Patterns in the international migration of doctors and nurses to OECD countries”, as well as country notes and a statistical annex.
International Migration Outlook 2015
Report
International Migration Outlook
Share
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn
Abstract
In the same series
-
23 October 2023
-
10 October 2022
-
28 October 2021
-
19 October 2020
-
15 October 2019
-
20 June 2018
-
29 June 2017
-
19 September 2016
Related publications
-
30 June 2024
-
11 June 2024
-
Report28 May 2024
-
Report8 March 2024
-
-
31 January 2024
-
24 January 2024
-