The International Migration Outlook 2017, the 41st edition of this annual OECD publication, analyses recent developments in migration movements and policies in OECD countries and selected non-member countries. Where relevant, it examines the impact of the recent increase in humanitarian migration. It looks at the evolution of the labour market outcomes of immigrants in OECD countries, with a focus on the medium-term dynamic of employment outcomes and on the implications of structural changes in the labour market. It includes one special chapter on family migrants, looking at this important part of migration and the policies that govern it. A statistical annex completes the book.
International Migration Outlook 2017
Report
International Migration Outlook
Share
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn
Abstract
In the same series
-
23 October 2023
-
10 October 2022
-
28 October 2021
-
19 October 2020
-
15 October 2019
-
20 June 2018
-
19 September 2016
-
22 September 2015
Related publications
-
30 June 2024
-
11 June 2024
-
Report28 May 2024
-
Report8 March 2024
-
-
31 January 2024
-
24 January 2024
-