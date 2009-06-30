International Migration Outlook 2009

Migration to OECD countries has been sharply rising over the past two decades and in recent years labour migration has significantly increased. This publication first examines the economic crisis and its impact on international migration, describes how flows and migration policy have been recently affected by the crisis, and analyses the forecast medium and long-term impact. Then, it turns to the management of labour migration, both of the highly and lesser skilled. It examines how countries should prepare now for future labour market demand and how best to redirect irregular migration into authorised channels. A dynamic link (StatLink) is provided for each table and graph. It directs the reader to a web page where the corresponding data are available in Excel® format.