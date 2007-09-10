International Migration Outlook 2007

This second edition of the International Migration Outlook, a revised and expanded version of what waspreviously published under the title Trends in International Migration, brings the reader detailed analysis of recent trends in migration movements and policies in OECD countries. It includes harmonised statistics on long-term international migration inflows for most OECD countries. It describes measures taken to facilitate the integration of immigrants from their arrival up until they gain full citizenship. International co-operation to improve border control and to combat irregular immigration is analysed in detail. In addition, the report evaluates the impact of the enlargement of the European Union on the flow of immigrant workers into OECD countries. It highlights the growing attention given to the links between migration and development, notably in the context of regional economic integration. This edition includes two special chapters on topical issues. The first addresses the challenge of matching immigrants’ education with employment, with the aim of adding value to human capital. The second, for the first time, analyses the importance of the presence of immigrants in the health sector of OECD countries. It also describes the migration policies put in place in OECD countries to recruit this highly qualified labour force. This edition also focuses on the employment situation and the participation rate of immigrants, particularly in the services sector.

"The best source of analysis on the economic impact of migration."

-Hamish McRae, The Independent