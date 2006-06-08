International Migration Outlook 2006

This first edition of the International Migration Outlook, a revised and expanded version of what waspreviously published under the title Trends in International Migration, brings the reader detailed analysis of recent trends in migration movements and policies in OECD countries. For the first time, it includes harmonised statistics on long-term international migration inflows for most OECD countries. The report highlights the growing importance of immigrants from Russia, Ukraine, China and Latin America, as well as the increasing feminisation of the flows.

This volume covers the increasing interest of member countries in the recruitment of highly skilled immigrants as well as the recourse to temporary, often seasonal, low-skilled immigrants. Special attention is paid to improving the management of migration flows and integration policies focusing on programmes for newcomers, from compulsory language courses to job-oriented initiatives, and to the strengthening of anti-discrimination and diversity measures. Developments in international co-operation for labour migration as well as for better border control in the fight against irregular migration are also described, with a special focus on the impact of the European Union enlargement on inflows of immigrant workers to OECD countries.

This publication also includes special chapters dealing with the management of migration inflows through quotas and numerical limits and a new look at the links between migration, remittances and the economic development of sending countries. Country notes, under a new format for this edition, describe recent trends in migration movements and policies, including re-designed standardised tables. The statistical annex contains the latest data on foreign and foreign-born populations, migration flows and naturalisations.

"The best source of analysis on the economic impact of migration."

-Hamish McRae, The Independent