The International Direct Investment Statistics Yearbook 1992-2003 gathers detailed statistics on international direct investment into and from OECD countries. Comparative tables and charts complement the information included for individual countries by geographical and sectoral breakdowns for direct investment flows and stocks. Comparable tables are presented in US Dollars and OECD Country tables are presented in national currency values. Longer time series of data presented in this book are available in the database version.
International Direct Investment Statistics Yearbook 2004
Report
International Direct Investment Statistics Yearbook
Share
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn
Abstract
In the same series
-
15 November 2004
-
26 August 2004
-
9 August 2002
-
14 June 2001
-
17 March 2000
Related publications
-
27 June 2024
-
12 June 2024
-
28 May 2024
-
Policy paper26 April 2024
-
Working paper4 March 2024
-
29 February 2024
-
-
23 January 2024