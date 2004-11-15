International Direct Investment Statistics Yearbook 2003

The International Direct Investment Statistics Yearbook 1991-2002 gathers detailed statistics on international direct investment into and from OECD countries. Comparative tables and charts complement the information included for individual countries by geographical and sectoral breakdowns for direct investment flows and stocks.

Comparable tables are presented in US Dollars and OECD Country tables are presented in national currency values. The present edition of the Yearbook incorporates several improvements to address the requirements of analysts.

Also available on CD-ROM and on line at www.OECD-iLibrary.org