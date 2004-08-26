International Direct Investment Statistics Yearbook 2002

Driven by technological change, global competition and the ongoing liberalisation of markets, intentional direct investment plays a key role in the process of global economic integration. Reliable and up-to-date statistics are essential for a meaningful interpretation of investment trends for the purpose of policy analysis and decision. Internationally comparable data makes it possible to measure the degree of economic integration and competitiveness of markets.

This Yearbook gathers detailed statistics on international direct investment to and from the OECD area. Comparative tables and charts complement the information included for individual countries by geographical and sectoral breakdowns for direct investment flows and stocks.