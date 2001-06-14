International Direct Investment Statistics Yearbook 2000

Driven by technological change, global competition and the ongoing liberalisation of markets, international direct investment plays a key role in the process of global economic integration. Reliable and up-to-date statistics are essential for a meaningful interpretation of investment trends for the purpose of policy analysis and decision. Internationally comparable data makes it possible to measure the degree of economic integration and competitiveness of markets.This volume contains a complete series of international direct investment statistics in a standardised format combining sectoral and geographical breakdowns for flow and stock data for all OECD countries.Technical notes explain the methodology of data collection used in each country.