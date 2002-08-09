Technological change, an ongoing liberalisation of markets and the consequent increase in competition are among the key factors shaping international economic integration. International direct investment is one of the most important processes bringing this development forward. This volume presents a complete series of international direct investment statistics in a standardised format, combining sectoral and geographical breakdowns for flow and stock data for all OECD countries, with the exception of the Slovak Republic.
International Direct Investment Statistics Yearbook 2001
Report
International Direct Investment Statistics Yearbook
