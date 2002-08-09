Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account

International Direct Investment Statistics Yearbook 2001

Report

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/direct_invstat-2001-en-fr
Authors
OECD
Tags
International Direct Investment Statistics Yearbook
Download PDF

Select a language

English
français

Cite this content as:

OECD (2002), International Direct Investment Statistics Yearbook 2001, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/direct_invstat-2001-en-fr.
Go to top