This Internal Audit Manual is designed to support the modernisation and standardisation of audit practices in Greek public organisations. It encompasses an array of practical processes and templates, and provides concrete guidance on 1) establishing a modern and effective internal audit function in public entities, 2) taking a risk based approach to developing a multi-annual audit plan, 3) conducting a fraud risk assessment, 4) helping organisations and programmes prepare for audit, and 5) delivering a successful audit from the planning phase to conducting and reporting.
Internal Audit Manual for the Greek Public Administration
Report
OECD Public Governance Reviews
Share
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn
Abstract
In the same series
-
3 July 2024
-
28 June 2024
-
-
28 June 2024
-
26 June 2024
-
25 June 2024
-
13 June 2024
-
11 June 2024
Related publications
-
-
19 June 2024
-
Country note18 June 2024
-
14 June 2024
-
26 March 2024
-
20 February 2024
-
8 February 2024
-
1 February 2024