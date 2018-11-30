Internal Audit Manual for the Greek Public Administration

This Internal Audit Manual is designed to support the modernisation and standardisation of audit practices in Greek public organisations. It encompasses an array of practical processes and templates, and provides concrete guidance on 1) establishing a modern and effective internal audit function in public entities, 2) taking a risk based approach to developing a multi-annual audit plan, 3) conducting a fraud risk assessment, 4) helping organisations and programmes prepare for audit, and 5) delivering a successful audit from the planning phase to conducting and reporting.