Interconnection and Local Competition

Significant changes in the structure of the telecommunication market have occurred since the introduction of competition in the sector. Now, companies are competing in all market segments and more importantly, competition is developing between companies, which use different network platforms such as fixed telecommunications networks, cable television networks and mobile networks. In terms of regulatory models, the development of inter-modal competition in the telecommunications sector requires the regulator to move forward to technology neutral regulation that is essential to maximise the welfare of consumers through innovative competition between different technology platforms.