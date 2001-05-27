This publication provides an in-depth analysis of the main features of insurance regulation and supervision in OECD countries, as well as of two major trends in insurance markets and regulation: liberalisation and financial convergence. It responds to major concerns of economic, political and social actors in the insurance market and will constitute a unique reference work for regulatory and supervisory authorities in emerging economies as well as in OECD countries.
Insurance Regulation, Liberalisation and Financial Convergence
Report
Policy Issues in Insurance
Abstract
