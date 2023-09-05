Skip to main content
Institutional missions and profiles in higher education in Lithuania

Policy paper

https://doi.org/10.1787/286832a7-en
OECD
OECD Education Policy Perspectives
OECD (2023), “Institutional missions and profiles in higher education in Lithuania”, OECD Education Policy Perspectives, No. 77, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/286832a7-en.
