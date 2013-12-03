Skip to main content
Institutional Investors as Owners

Who Are They and What Do They Do?
https://doi.org/10.1787/5k3v1dvmfk42-en
Authors
Serdar Çelik, Mats Isaksson
OECD Corporate Governance Working Papers
Çelik, S. and M. Isaksson (2013), “Institutional Investors as Owners: Who Are They and What Do They Do?”, OECD Corporate Governance Working Papers, No. 11, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5k3v1dvmfk42-en.
