This briefing paper focuses on innovation in development and humanitarian efforts in the context of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. Following an exploration of the overall role of innovation in the COVID-19 response, it examines innovation efforts underway in international development and humanitarian responses to the pandemic, how well these efforts are working, and how they might need to be enhanced to address pressing health, social and economic challenges, as well as to secure societies’ long-term resilience.
Innovation, development and COVID-19: Challenges, opportunities and ways forward
Policy paper
OECD Policy Responses to Coronavirus (COVID-19)
Share
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn
Abstract
In the same series
-
Policy paper20 January 2023
-
Policy paper11 October 2022
-
-
Policy paper30 August 2022
-
21 April 2022
-
4 April 2022
-
Policy paper17 March 2022
-
Policy paper17 March 2022
Related publications
-
-
-
3 July 2024
-
3 July 2024
-
28 June 2024
-
28 June 2024
-
26 June 2024
-
26 June 2024