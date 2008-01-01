Skip to main content
Informal Employment Re-loaded

Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/245657753644
Authors
Johannes Jütting, Jante Parlevliet, Theodora Xenogiani
Tags
OECD Development Centre Working Papers
Cite this content as:

Jütting, J., J. Parlevliet and T. Xenogiani (2008), “Informal Employment Re-loaded”, OECD Development Centre Working Papers, No. 266, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/245657753644.
