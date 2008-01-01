This paper provides a fresh look at informal employment, a phenomenon of renewed interest to policy makers and researchers alike. It finds that informal employment is likely to stay, is sometimes a voluntary choice, can offer better working conditions than formal employment and is very heterogeneous and diverse. Reasons for these puzzling facts and trends are discussed by focussing on incentives and constraints determining labour market outcomes. “Reloading” informal employment argues for a re-thinking of the current policy agenda and maps out important further directions for research.
Informal Employment Re-loaded
Working paper
OECD Development Centre Working Papers
Abstract
