Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Indicators of teenage career readiness

Guidance for policy makers
Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/6a80e0cc-en
Authors
OECD
Tags
OECD Education Policy Perspectives
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

OECD (2021), “Indicators of teenage career readiness: Guidance for policy makers”, OECD Education Policy Perspectives, No. 43, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/6a80e0cc-en.
Go to top