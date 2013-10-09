Mature tourism economies need to regain competitiveness as a new source of growth. Active policies require a good understanding of the determinants of competitiveness. This measurement framework includes a short list of core and additional indicators to guide governments in their analysis of tourism competitiveness and to inform tourism policy development. This framework is to be considered by countries as a toolkit and a guide. Pilot testing of the indicators will drive the work forward. The report was reviewed and approved by the OECD Tourism Committee on 10 April 2013.
Indicators for Measuring Competitiveness in Tourism
A Guidance Document
Policy paper
OECD Tourism Papers
Abstract
