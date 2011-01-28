Public procurement is becoming a policy strategy instrument: public procurement procedures can also help public purchasers to implement policies governing social integration. SIGMA Brief 14 offers guidance for Contracting Authorities on what can be considered as social considerations (e.g. reducing unemployment, preventing the use of child labour) and how these considerations can be incorporated into the procurement process in line with EU law.
Incorporating Social Considerations into Procurement
Working paper
SIGMA Public Procurement Briefs
Abstract
