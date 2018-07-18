Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Incentives and Constraints of Informal Trade Between Nigeria and its Neighbours

Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/7aa64379-en
Authors
Leena Koni Hoffmann, Paul Melly
Tags
West African Papers
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

Hoffmann, L. and P. Melly (2018), “Incentives and Constraints of Informal Trade Between Nigeria and its Neighbours”, West African Papers, No. 16, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/7aa64379-en.
Go to top