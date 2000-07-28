Improving Transport for People with Mobility Handicaps

A large number of people with mobility handicaps have difficulty using transport systems and this number will increase significantly over the coming decades. It is therefore essential that transport infrastructure and systems are designed and built to cater for their needs.

This publication sets out key principles and guidelines for making all transport modes and related infrastructure more accessible. In addition, it provides examples and illustrations of good practice from many different countries.

It is intended to help policy makers, planners, architects, and others working in this field, improve accessibility for people with mobility handicaps.