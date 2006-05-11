Improving Transport Accessibility for All

Much has been done to improve the accessibility of transport systems in recent years. The ECMT has prepared this Guide to Good Practice in order to facilitate such an exchange of experience. It addresses both countries where improvements to accessibility are under way, and those that are just now making that commitment.

With examples from recent experience in a wide range of countries, this Guide updates the ECMT’s 1999 Guide, pointing to areas where progress has been made as well as to those where challenges persist. In particular, it covers principles for provision of information generally, how to improve information regarding the road and pedestrian environment, how to improve information provided within transport infrastructure, how to improve information provided relative to transport vehicles, new and innovative transport services, and private cars, and the roles of government.