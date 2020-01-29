Romania is one of the few countries in the OECD and EU lacking national teaching standards. This education policy brief shares examples of how clearly defined teacher competency standards can help shape initial teacher education and professional development programmes to focus on pedagogical practices, which are historically weak in Romania, as in much of Eastern Europe. The brief also identifies the advantages and opportunities of restructuring Romania’s current teacher management system to help teachers grow professionally throughout their careers.
Improving the teaching profession in Romania
Policy paper
OECD Education Policy Perspectives
Share
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn
Abstract
In the same series
-
Policy paper24 May 2024
-
Policy paper1 May 2024
-
Policy paper26 April 2024
-
24 April 2024
-
Policy paper5 April 2024
-
18 March 2024
-
18 March 2024
-
Related publications
-
20 June 2024
-
19 June 2024
-
Country note18 June 2024
-
-
12 March 2024
-
Policy paper4 March 2024
-
28 February 2024
-
Policy paper19 February 2024