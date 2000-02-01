Skip to main content
Improving the Performance of the Higher Education Estate

UK Research
Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/861578156777
Authors
Jim Whelan
Tags
PEB Exchange, Programme on Educational Building

English
français

Cite this content as:

Whelan, J. (2000), “Improving the Performance of the Higher Education Estate: UK Research”, PEB Exchange, Programme on Educational Building, No. 2000/04, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/861578156777.
