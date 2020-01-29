School leaders in Romania primarily consider their function to be purely administrative, rather than having responsibilities for shaping the quality of teaching and learning. This education policy brief highlights how other countries and economies have developed effective school leaders by clearly defining professional standards and introducing stronger initial selection and preparation processes. The brief also provides examples of how practical learning experiences in specific areas related to school leaders’ daily work can have a positive impact on the professional development of Romanian school leaders.
Improving professional leadership in Romania’s school system
Policy paper
OECD Education Policy Perspectives
Share
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn
Abstract
In the same series
-
Policy paper24 May 2024
-
Policy paper1 May 2024
-
Policy paper26 April 2024
-
24 April 2024
-
Policy paper5 April 2024
-
18 March 2024
-
18 March 2024
-
Related publications
-
20 June 2024
-
19 June 2024
-
Country note18 June 2024
-
-
12 March 2024
-
Policy paper4 March 2024
-
28 February 2024
-
Policy paper19 February 2024