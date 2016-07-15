Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Improving Corporate Governance in Indonesia

Policy Options and Regulatory Strategies for Tackling Backdoor Listings
Report

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264243972-en
Authors
OECD
Tags
Corporate Governance
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

OECD (2016), Improving Corporate Governance in Indonesia: Policy Options and Regulatory Strategies for Tackling Backdoor Listings, Corporate Governance, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264243972-en.
Go to top