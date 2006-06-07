Improving Access to Public Transport

These guidelines are designed to encourage understanding of the specific problems experienced by disabled and older passengers when using the transport system, and to provide guidance on how best to respond to their needs.

Accessible, user-friendly transport means that disabled and older people can use the transport system without hindrance to participate in society on an equal basis without losing their independence. Whilst much progress has been made in all modes of transport to make travel easier and more pleasant for all passengers, it is the attitude and skill of the driver, captain, pilot, etc. that can make the difference between a pleasant and safe journey for a disabled or older person and one that is fraught with worry, frustration or confusion.