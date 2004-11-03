Improving Access to Public Transport

One of the key barriers to improving urban public transport access has been a lack of co-ordination between local authorities and public transport operators. The European Conference of Ministers of Transport (ECMT) and the International Association of Public Transport (UITP) have joined forces to examine how public authorities and transport operators can better work together to improve urban public transport vehicles, systems, and associate infrastructure.

This report is the fruit of a joint ECMT-UITP task force. It explores how improved co-operation between transport operators and local authorities — along with a close sustained dialogue with members of the disabled community — can ensure better accessibility to public transport. With a focus on four cities: Gothenburg, Grenoble, Prague and Liverpool, the report identifies the critical elements of partnerships between public authorities at different levels of government and public transport operators.