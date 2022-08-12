Implementing the OECD Anti-Bribery Convention Phase 4 Report: Poland

This Phase 4 Report on Poland by the OECD Working Group on Bribery evaluates and makes recommendations on Poland's implementation of the OECD Convention on Combating Bribery of Foreign Public Officials in International Business Transactions and the 2021 Recommendation of the Council for Further Combating Bribery of Foreign Public Officials in International Business Transactions. It was adopted by the OECD Working Group on Bribery on 8 December 2022.