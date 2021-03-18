This report, submitted by Germany, provides information on the progress made by Germany in implementing the recommendations of its Phase 4 report. The OECD Working Group on Bribery's summary of and conclusions to the report were adopted on 12 March 2021. The Phase 4 report evaluated and made recommendations on Germany’s implementation of the OECD Convention on Combating Bribery of Foreign Public Officials in International Business Transactions and the 2009 Recommendation of the Council for Further Combating Bribery of Foreign Public Officials in International Business Transactions. It was adopted by the 44 members of the OECD Working Group on Bribery on 14 June 2018.
Implementing the OECD Anti-Bribery Convention Phase 4 Follow-Up Report: Germany
Report
Implementing the OECD Anti-Bribery Convention
Share
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn
Abstract
In the same series
-
10 December 2023
-
19 October 2023
-
10 October 2023
-
12 July 2023
-
20 June 2023
-
12 June 2023
-
12 June 2023
-
12 June 2023
Related publications
-
24 June 2024
-
Country note20 June 2024
-
Working paper20 June 2024
-
19 June 2024
-
11 June 2024
-
Policy paper13 May 2024
-
-
6 February 2024