This Phase 3 Report on Germany by the OECD Working Group on Bribery evaluates and makes recommendations on Germany’s implementation of the OECD Convention on Combating Bribery of Foreign Public Officials in International Business Transactions and the 2009 Recommendation of the Council for Further Combating Bribery of Foreign Public Officials in International Business Transactions. It was adopted by the Working Group on 17 March 2011.
Implementing the OECD Anti-Bribery Convention Phase 3 Report: Germany
Report
Implementing the OECD Anti-Bribery Convention
Abstract
