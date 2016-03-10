Implementing the OECD Anti-Bribery Convention Phase 3 Follow-Up Report: New Zealand

This report, submitted by New Zealand, provides information on the progress made by New Zealand in implementing the recommendations of its Phase 3 report. The OECD Working Group on Bribery's summary of and conclusions to the report were adopted on 10 March 2016. The Phase 3 report evaluated New Zealand's implementation of the OECD Convention on Combating Bribery of Foreign Public Officials in International Business Transactions and the 2009 Recommendation of the Council for Further Combating Bribery of Foreign Public Officials in International Business Transactions.