Implementing the OECD Anti-Bribery Convention Phase 3 Follow-Up Report: Germany

This report, submitted by Germany, provides information on the progress made by Germany in implementing the recommendations of its Phase 3 report. The OECD Working Group on Bribery's summary and conclusions to the report were adopted on 15 April 2013. The Phase 3 report evaluated Germany’s implementation of the OECD Convention on Combating Bribery of Foreign Public Officials in International Business Transactions and the 2009 Recommendation of the Council for Further Combating Bribery of Foreign Public Officials in International Business Transactions.