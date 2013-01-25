Implementing the OECD Anti-Bribery Convention Phase 3 Follow-Up Report: Finland

This report, submitted by Finland, provides information on the progress made by Finland in implementing the recommendations of its Phase 3 report. The OECD Working Group on Bribery's summary of and conclusions to the report were adopted on 25 January 2013. The Phase 3 report evaluated Finland's implementation of the OECD Convention on Combating Bribery of Foreign Public Officials in International Business Transactions and the 2009 Recommendation of the Council for Further Combating Bribery of Foreign Public Officials in International Business Transactions.