This report, submitted by Estonia, provides information on the progress made by Estonia in implementing the recommendations of its Phase 3 report. The OECD Working Group on Bribery's summary of and conclusions to the report were adopted on 28 September 2016. The Phase 3 report evaluated Estonia's implementation of the OECD Convention on Combating Bribery of Foreign Public Officials in International Business Transactions and the 2009 Recommendation of the Council for Further Combating Bribery of Foreign Public Officials in International Business Transactions.
Implementing the OECD Anti-Bribery Convention Phase 3 Follow-Up Report: Estonia
Report
Implementing the OECD Anti-Bribery Convention
Abstract
