Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account

Implementing Sustainable Urban Travel Policies

Key Messages for Governments
Report

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264033948-en
Authors
European Conference of Ministers of Transport
Tags

Select a language

English
français

Cite this content as:

ECMT (2002), Implementing Sustainable Urban Travel Policies: Key Messages for Governments, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264033948-en.
Go to top