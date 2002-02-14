This booklet sets out recommendations to Governments on Implementing Sustainable Urban Travel Policies. These recommendations are the result of a three-year study which was designed to identify why sustainable urban travel strategies have proven so difficult for countries to implement. The findings and conclusions of the project are published separately in the publication entitled Implementing Sustainable Urban Travel Policies: Final Report. These key messages for governments describe how countries and cities can begin to bridge the gap between policy recommendations and their implementation.
Implementing Sustainable Urban Travel Policies
Key Messages for Governments